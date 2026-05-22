Northwest ISD helps keep neighboring district’s science projects afloat

When a neighboring school district abruptly closed its natatorium, a longtime end-of-year tradition of cardboard boat races hung in the balance, but Northwest ISD jumped in to make sure the students’ projects weren’t sunk.

Keller ISD’s natatorium abruptly closed mid-May after the district discovered it needed repairs.

Every year, sixth grade students build boats out of cardboard and duct tape, putting their bouyancy to the test.

That end-of-year tradition was almost unable to happen until Northwest ISD and other local entities opened their pools to the students and their handmade water crafts.

Chelsea Kelly of Keller ISD’s Board of Trustees reached out to Northwest ISD Board of Trustee member Steven Sprowls, who talked to NISD’s administration and athletic department.

Together, they coordinated a plan for Keller ISD students to race their boats at NISD’s Aquatic Center.

“When our natatorium broke this week… I immediately started making calls to see how we could still make this experience happen for our students,” said Kelly on social media. “A huge thank you again to Jennifer Samuels, the Heritage HOA, Trustee Steven Sprowls and all of Northwest ISD for opening your facilities to our students.”

Despite being different school districts with high schools that might consider the others’ schools rivals, the feat proved Texas’ education system fosters a strong sense of community and camaraderie.

“School districts may compete in extracurricular activities, but we want the best for all kids and are happy to support one another,” said NISD in a statement. “Public schools commonly work together in the best interest of children, and we want all children to succeed. We were fortunate to have time available to support students who spent a great deal of time and effort building boats to race.”

Northwest ISD also hosted its own cardboard boat races, called the Cardboard Boat Regatta, in February.

The competitive, yet fun, project allows students to learn hands-on about physics, math, engineering and more during the planning, designing and building of the boats.

“[This] is exactly what community partnership looks like,” said Kelly. “Kids having fun, learning, creating and making memories after working so hard on their boats.”