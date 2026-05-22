TxDOT warns travel along I-35 could be heavy over Memorial Day Weekend

Traffic in southern Denton County is a headache for the most part, but the Texas Department of Transportation said it could be worse over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to TxDOT, I-35, which extends across the state and through the heart of southern Denton County, is expected to see its heaviest traffic during the day.

“Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer travel in Texas,” said TxDOT in a press release. “Drivers across the state should prepare for heavy traffic on major highways as thousands head out for holiday getaways.”

The department said the heaviest traffic passed through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

However, TxDOT expects an increase in traffic and congestion through Denton and Fort Worth from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

“TxDOT is urging travelers to plan ahead, stay alert behind the wheel and check road conditions before leaving home,” said the department. “Among the busiest corridors this holiday weekend is I-35, where heavy traffic is expected… especially around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

According to TxDOT, travelers can check real-time road conditions, closures and traffic updates online.

“TxDOT encourages drivers to avoid peak travel periods when possible, buckle up, eliminate distractions and never drive impaired or fatigued,” said the department.