Northwest ISD names new principal at Daniel Elementary in Northlake

Daniel Elementary School in Northlake will have a new principal for the 2026-2027 school year, and she comes with plenty of experience.

Northwest ISD announced on Monday Sloan Heath will be the next principal of Daniel Elementary after spending the last four years serving as an assistant principal at Haslet Elementary and Prairie View Elementary.

“I am truly honored to continue serving Northwest ISD families and to join the Daniel Elementary community,” said Heath. “I look forward to building meaningful relationships with students, staff and families, and to supporting a welcoming campus culture where every child feels valued, encouraged and empowered to learn, grow and succeed.”

While serving as an assistant principal, the district said Heath partnered with campus and district leaders to use data-driven PLCs and lead professional development, strengthening instructional and behavioral practices.

She also helped open the Prairie View Elementary replacement campus, according to Northwest ISD.

Before Heath was an assistant principal, she worked as an intervention specialist within Northwest ISD, supporting dyslexia and emergent bilingual students as well as student sin the Multi-Tiered System of Supports program, which provides targeted academic interventions.

She also has experience teaching every elementary grade level.

Heath earned her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy from the University of Texas at Arlington and her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Tarleton State University.

Daniel Elementary is located in the Pecan Square residential community of Northlake and recently made headlines when third-grade student Kapir Gupta was selected for a prestigious national math program.

The campus opened in August 2023 after breaking ground in 2022.