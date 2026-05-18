Edmondson: Volunteers make Denton County strong

Individuals throughout Denton County volunteer countless hours of their time for so many different projects – ranging from service on non-profit boards to mentoring children to feeding the hungry and so much more.

Recently, our Denton County AgriLife shared how an estimated 700 volunteers contributed more than 80,000 hours in 2025 to help beautify our region with pollinator gardens, native plants, tending to community gardens and teaching people how to cultivate their own.

Many individuals also donate their time to help our Office of History & Culture with everything from tours to staffing our Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum and much more.

Our Office of Emergency Management team works with the Denton County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) volunteers during emergencies as they help others in their times of need as well as our first responders.

Our Medical Reserve Corps with the Denton County Public Health was phenomenal during the vaccinations at the Texas Motor Speedway along with countless other groups who donated time to make the entire process a great success, not to mention one of the largest efforts in the U.S.

These touch on just a small fraction of the many across our great county who contribute their time and effort to help others. From aiding families and children affected by abuse to housing the homeless among us, many non-profit volunteers are the source of what makes our region so special.

No matter what your personal interest, there is likely a group out there where you can share your time and interest. Here are a few that come to mind: PediPlace (pediplace.org), Giving Grace (givinggrace.org), Denton County Friends of the Family (dcfof.org), Cumberland Youth & Family Services (cumberlandservices.org), SPAN Inc. and Meals on Wheels (span-transit.org/volunteer), Special Abilities of North Texas (specialabilities.net), Salvation Army of North Texas (salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/volunteer), Communities In Schools of North Texas (cisnt.org/volunteer), Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas (cacnorthtexas.org), United Way of Denton County (unitedwaydenton.org), Our Daily Bread Denton (ourdailybreaddenton.org), Habitat for Humanity of Denton County (habitatdentoncounty.org), CASA of Denton County (casadenton.org), Denton County Master Gardener Association (dcmga.com), Medical Reserve Corps (dentoncounty.gov/1994/Medical-Reserve-Corps-Register-To-Volunteer), Denton County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (dentoncounty.gov/1583/About-Us), Master Naturalist Elm Fork Chapter (txmn.org/elmfork), Denton County Office of History and Culture (dentoncounty.gov/336/Volunteer) and the Denton Animal Support Foundation (dentonasf.com/volunteer-opportunities).

After all, volunteering is at the heart of what makes us #DentonCountyStrong.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.