Local races, propositions await voters Saturday in southern Denton County

After a slow early voting period with low turnout, Saturday is the final opportunity for voters to cast ballots in local municipal and school board races across southern Denton County.

Only about 8 percent of registered voters countywide showed up during early voting.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2. Registered voters must vote at their assigned precinct polling location. Click here to find your polling place and for more information about voting in Denton County.

In southern Denton County, contested races include town council seats in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Double Oak and Justin.

Two local school board races are also contested, including seats on the Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD boards of trustees.

Meet the local candidates here.

A pair of propositions are on the ballot for Argyle, one of which would continue dedicating a portion of the town’s sales tax to the Street Maintenance Fund. The other would extend the terms for the mayor and councilmembers from two years to three.

Northlake voters have the chance to approve the creation of a Municipal Development District, which would replace the town’s current Economic Development Corporations and help fund infrastructure and economic development projects.

More information about voting is available through the Denton County Elections Administration at votedenton.gov.