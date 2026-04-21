Banquet hall concept gets green light at Flower Mound Town Council

The party is on for JSP Banquet Hall after Flower Mound Council unanimously approved its specific use permit to open an assembly hall along Flower Mound Road.

JSP Banquets, as the project is currently referred to, will be located in the eastern-most suites, No. 500 and 600, of the building along Flower Mound Road that houses Maya Creamery & Lounge.

“We want to be a proud neighbor in the community,” said a representative from developer Chaluvadi Companies. “We believe the facility will be a great addition to the area.”

The hall will be 2,614 square feet and plans to be open from 9 a.m. to midnight everyday.

It is expected to host events such as weddings, birthdays, graduation, baby showers,

anniversaries and corporate meetings.

Council expressed concerns about the possible noise level since the facility plans to stay open until midnight during the week.

However, the developer said there will be a self-imposed guest limit by the hall, which will also have a staff member on site to monitor activities.

The guest limit, which town documents indicate will be 96 occupants, was calculated to ensure there is adequate parking.

In addition, there will be no events that would cause guests to be outdoors at any time.

The concept expects to open in October following some building renovations to upgrade and increase the number of restrooms.

Previous reporting indicates Chaluvadi also operates an upscale banquet hall in Frisco, has another under construction in Little Elm and has plans for another in Crowley.

According to the developer, Chaluvadi Companies also owns a restaurant that will cater events at JSP Banquets.

The hall will also have the options of a concierge, on-call bartenders, valet parking, technology support and a large network of vendors from decorators, DJs and performers to photographers and videographers.