Maya Creamery & Lounge now open in Flower Mound

Maya Creamery & Lounge officially opened the doors of its Flower Mound location on Friday with a grand opening event.

“Flower Mound, we’re finally here! Join us as we celebrate the Grand Opening of Maya Creamery & Lounge,” said the business via social media. “Bring your friends, family and your sweet cravings. It’s a lounge experience made for late-night hangouts and good memories.”

The dessert shop is located at 1260 Flower Mound Road in Suite 100 in the Morriss Commons of Flower Mound shopping center.

Maya Creamery & Lounge serves hand-rolled ice cream, floods, crepes, macarons, bubble tea and more.

It boasts signature, Indian-inspired flavors for all of its sweet treats.

Maya Creamery & Lounge also has locations in Northlake, Little Elm, McKinney, Frisco and Irving.

The chain’s Flower Mound locations was originally expected to open in July 2025.

For more information, follow the Indian-inspired dessert shop on Facebook and Instagram.