LISD announces principal of old Mill Street campus, looking for Pre-K center names

Lewisville ISD’s Mill Street Elementary is now a Pre-K center. It has a principal, but the district is looking to give the campus a new name.

Curt Angeli will be the first principal of the newly-converted Pre-K center on Mill Street in Lewisville.

“I am honored to join Lewisville ISD and help lead the opening of this new PreK center,” he said. “Early childhood education lays the foundation for a lifetime of learning, and I am excited to partner with families, staff and the community to create a nurturing environment where every child can thrive.”

Lewisville ISD transitioned the campus from an elementary school into the district’s second Pre-K center after it received an “F” accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency in three consecutive years.

Angeli joins Lewisville ISD from Wisconsion with 35 years of experience in public education.

The district believes he offers transformative change in K-12 environments and can shape high-performing school culture.

“Mr. Angeli brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to student success that will be instrumental as we continue to reimagine our PreK program within the Lewisville feeder pattern,” LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp said. “His leadership style, focus on culture and proven ability to build strong teams make him an excellent fit for this important role in our district.”

If Angeli’s name sounds familiar, he made headlines in 2019 when he wrote a letter to the Tooth Fairy vouching for one of his elementary students that lost a tooth during recess and couldn’t find it.

With a transition to a new campus, Lewisville ISD wants to also shift away from the Mill Street Elementary name.

The district’s board of trustees is giving residents that chance to suggest names, which can be submitted on the district’s website.

“At Lewisville ISD, our facilities are more than buildings — they’re a reflection of the people, history and community that make LISD special,” said the district. “That’s why we invite community members to play a role in honoring those who have made a lasting impact on our schools and district.”