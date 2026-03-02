Denton County primary turnout surges ahead of Election Day

With Election Day set for Tuesday, Denton County voters have already nearly matched — and are on pace to surpass — total turnout from the 2024 primary elections.

Early voting for the primary election concluded on Friday. According to county totals, 59,365 Republican ballots were submitted during the early voting period, compared to 55,947 Democratic ballots.

Turnout surged during the final two days of early voting.

According to previous reporting from The Cross Timbers Gazette, 15,042 Republican ballots were submitted on Wednesday and Democrat ballots totaled 13,571.

Overall, an additional 18,627 Democrat ballots and an additional 20,037 Republican ballots were submitted in the last two days of early voting.

In 2024, a total of 122,621 voters submitted ballots in the Republican and Democrat primaries, combined.

Heading into Election Day on Tuesday, 115,312 voters had cast ballots in either the Republican or Democrat primary, setting up for a better turnout than the 2024 primary elections.

Unlike early voting, Denton County voters must cast ballots Tuesday at their assigned precinct polling place. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Recent letters to the editor submitted to The Gazette show some Denton County residents favor voting centers, which would allow voters to go to any polling place on Election Day.

Previous reporting offered reasons from the Denton County GOP Chair why the county should continue to operate without voting centers.

However, the system has yet to change. So, voters should find their precinct’s assigned location ahead of time on the Denton County elections website.

Learn more about the candidates from contested races here.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If a voter is in line to vote by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to vote.