Rotary Roundup: Bridging cultures through service

Every March, I read the story about a teen named Patrick who was kidnapped into slavery and worked for six years until he was able to escape and find his way home. We frequently read about kidnappings like this. Most have tragic endings. This story didn’t.

Because Patrick was kidnapped in his teen years, his education ended. I guess you could call him a high school dropout. He regretted not completing his education due to the kidnapping. As an adult he had difficulty communicating in his native language because he lacked formal schooling, but this didn’t stop him. When in captivity, Patrick learned the language and culture of his captors, which came in handy years later as an adult. He wrote about using “the tongue of a stranger,” meaning he spoke their language.

You are reading this and thinking, “Umm, this story sounds vaguely familiar.”

Patrick is better known today as St. Patrick, and we celebrate him each year on March 17 by drinking green beer and wearing shamrocks.

Years later, when Patrick became a priest, he had a “calling” to go back to the land where he worked as a shepherd/slave. Because he was immersed in their language and culture during his captivity, Patrick was able to connect with the local tribes as an adult. Patrick didn’t impose his culture but instead learned to understand the mindset of his previous captors. This allowed him to communicate his message in ways they understood. He bridged cultural gaps by adopting local pagan symbols for Christian ones. His most famous was the shamrock. He earned their trust.

Patrick, in the 1400s, used a culturally-sensitive approach to connect with local chefs and tribes as he spread the word of God. His approach was meeting people where they were, transforming rather than disregarding their native culture.

Today, Rotary International uses the same techniques as Patrick when clubs go to parts of the world to clean the water, work on disease prevention or teach maternal/child health.

This is a short list of the help Rotary offers in other countries. No words are needed when locals watch a Rotarian dig a ditch for their village. Rotary International relies on local partnerships to bridge cultural gaps. Using a hands-on-service translates easily when language is a problem. Today, Rotary has earned the trust of many cultures and tribes around the world.

St. Patrick spread the word of the God throughout Ireland. Rotary International spreads words of love and peace throughout the world.

I think Patrick would approve. Let’s raise our glass of green beer as we toast Rotary Clubs who work internationally.

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

The rains fall soft upon your fields,

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Denton Rotary Club’s Great American Clean-up 2026

They are looking for volunteers to help clean up the Denton’s parks and other areas. Help them make Denton Beautiful!

To volunteer contact Alana Taylor at 940-368-1113 or email her at [email protected]

