Flower Mound’s Dorothy’s Dash raises more than $8k for Multiple Sclerosis Society

Flower Mound hosted its 2025 Dorothy’s Dash, which raised $8,100 for the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The town puts on the 5K Fun Run every year in honor of Dorothy Walkup, a former employee of the town that died in 2004 after a seven-year fight with Multiple Sclerosis.

“Dorothy will be missed but not forgotten as a friend, mentor and shoulder to lean on to all who had the good fortune of knowing her,” said the town. “Her strength and courage were never more evident than during her seven-year fight against MS.”

According to Flower Mound, more than 630 people participated in the 2025 event, with all proceeds from sign-ups going to fighting the disease.

The 2026 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

A 5K was established because of Walkup’s work as an advocate, supporter and former participant in track and field.

For more information on the event, visit the town’s Dorothy’s Dash webpage.