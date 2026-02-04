As parents register for Texas’s voucher program, here is an updated list of participating local schools

Texas opened the application period for its voucher program on Wednesday, which allows up to $10,474 in funds to be used for each student that enrolls in a participating private school.

The initiative, within Senate Bill 2, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May 2025. It allocated $1 billion in funds for the 2026-2027 school year.

In December, about 600 schools enrolled in the program within the first 10 days of the enrollment period opening for education providers.

At the time, about six schools in the southern Denton County area were listed on the program’s website of participating providers.

Now, that list has grown.

Applications from parents will need to be submitted by March 17.

Here is a list of schools in the area where families can use state education funds to help cover tuition costs:

For more information on the Texas Education Freedom Account, visit the program’s website.

In addition to the schools, the website is designed to be a resource for families preparing to apply. It includes the school finder and a “Parent Prep Checklist,” which aims to help families prepare information needed before applications open.

According to Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock, almost 20,000 students applied for TEFA during the first hours of the enrollment period opening.

“With Texas Education Freedom Accounts, more parents can choose the learning environment that’s best for their child and more students will be able to reach their unique potential,” said Abbott. “I encourage Texas families to apply for the program which puts parents in the driver’s seat of their child’s education. This program puts Texas on the pathway to become the No. 1 state for education.”

Other than school tuition, funding can be used toward instructional materials and educational therapies.