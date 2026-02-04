As parents register for Texas’s voucher program, here is an updated list of participating local schools

Texas opened the application period for its voucher program on Wednesday, which allows up to $10,474 in funds to be used for each student that enrolls in a participating private school.
The initiative, within Senate Bill 2, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May 2025. It allocated $1 billion in funds for the 2026-2027 school year.
In December, about 600 schools enrolled in the program within the first 10 days of the enrollment period opening for education providers.
At the time, about six schools in the southern Denton County area were listed on the program’s website of participating providers.
Now, that list has grown.
Applications from parents will need to be submitted by March 17.
Here is a list of schools in the area where families can use state education funds to help cover tuition costs:
- Liberty Christian School is a Pre-K thru 12 private school on Hwy 377 in Argyle.
- Lakeland Christian Academy provides Pre-K thru grade 12 education on S. Stemmons Fwy in Lewisville.
- Growing Seeds, which is a Pre-K provider on Valley View Drive in Lewisville.
- Our Kids Montessori School is a Pre-K facility on Highland Drive in Lewisville.
- Future Scholars Preparatory, which is a Pre-K facility on Justin Road in Lewisville.
- Enlighten Academy, a Pre-K provider on West Round Grove Road in Lewisville.
- Coram Deo Academy provides Pre-K thru grade 12 education on Wichita Trail in Flower Mound.
- Kids R Kids of Flower Mound is a Pre-K provider on Flower Mound Road in Flower Mound.
- Kids R Kids of North Flower Mound is a Pre-K provider on Justin Road in Flower Mound.
- Primrose School of NE Flower Mound is a Pre-K facility on Morriss Road in Flower Mound.
- Wonderland Montessori Academy is a Pre-K and Kindergarten provider on Auburn Drive in Flower Mound.
- Cadence Academy is a Pre-K facility on Timber Creek Road in Flower Mound.
- Lamb of God Preschool, which provides a Pre-K education on Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound.
- Temple Christian Academy, which provides K-12 education on Northshore Blvd. in Flower Mound.
- Dkh Academy offers Pre-K thru grade 2 education on Briarhill Drive in Highland Village.
- Harvest Christian Academy of Lantana offers Pre-K up to grade 12 education on E. Jeter Road in Bartonville.
- St. Peter School, a private school offering Pre-K and kindergarten services on Cleveland Gibbs Road in Northlake.
- Wonderland Montessori Academy also has a campus providing Pre-K and Kindergarten education on Bobcat Blvd. in Trophy Club.
- E.A. Young Academy offers K-12 education on Henrietta Creek Road in Roanoke.
- Legacy Classical Christian Academy offers Pre-K thru grade 12 education on Main Street in Haslet.
- Kids R Kids of Haslet is a Pre-K provider on Avondale-Haslet Road in Haslet.
- The Children’s Courtyard, which offers Pre-K education on Alliance Gateway Freeway in north Fort Worth.
For more information on the Texas Education Freedom Account, visit the program’s website.
In addition to the schools, the website is designed to be a resource for families preparing to apply. It includes the school finder and a “Parent Prep Checklist,” which aims to help families prepare information needed before applications open.
According to Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock, almost 20,000 students applied for TEFA during the first hours of the enrollment period opening.
“With Texas Education Freedom Accounts, more parents can choose the learning environment that’s best for their child and more students will be able to reach their unique potential,” said Abbott. “I encourage Texas families to apply for the program which puts parents in the driver’s seat of their child’s education. This program puts Texas on the pathway to become the No. 1 state for education.”
Other than school tuition, funding can be used toward instructional materials and educational therapies.