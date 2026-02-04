Registration opens for youth hockey league as Northlake StarCenter opening approaches

As the new Northlake StarCenter Multisport facility gets closer to its anticipated late March/early April opening date, registration has opened for the upcoming youth spring hockey league.

The league, the Dallas Stars Metro Hockey League, opened registration on Sunday.

According to the Dallas Stars MHL website, the teams based in Northlake will range from 6U up to 18U.

There are more than 190 spots still open for all leagues, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Regular season games will begin March 30 and end on May 24.

All leagues will cost $349 per player.

To register for leagues, visit the StarCenter website. Northlake-specific leagues can be found by searching “Northlake” in the top left search bar.

According to Northlake Mayor Brian Montini, there will be no team practices hosted during the season, but players can sign up for skill-enhancement sessions at the center.

Northlake’s StarCenter will also host “pre-hockey” clinics and Hockey Academy for kids ages 4-17.

The two learning-style opportunities give kids the chance to learn the beginning stages of skating, including forward and backward skating, swizzles, one-foot glides and snowplow stops.

Hockey Academy will teach kids that have never played hockey before the ins and outs of the sport.

It will consist of a 45-minute training session every week in April and May, incorporating USA Hockey ADM-style drills, skill stations and games. Players are divided by skill level.

In order to participate in Hockey Academy, players must pass the Pre-Hockey program first.

According to the StarCenter website, Pre-Hockey/Hockey Academy programs will cost $120.

Sessions will be hosted on Monday, Wednesday or Saturday and interested participants can register on the StarCenter website.

According to an update from Northlake’s Dec. 11 Town Council meeting, the center is expected to open on Saturday, April 4.

The Shark Club, a restaurant within the center, is expected to have a concession stand open for the opening date and the full restaurant opened in the summer.

According to a presentation from Daniel Morris, the vice president of community ice rinks for the Dallas Stars, grand opening events could include exhibition games featuring local professional teams, tournaments and community events.

It could also entail giveaways such as signed Dallas Stars jerseys, game tickets and skating packages.

According to the presentation, Northlake gets to take over the facility two days per year, which was written in the lease agreement.

StarCenter administration believes “community health days” could be a good way to do that, including 15 hours of free utilizations of the facility for residents.

That could include free skating, programs for local seniors, sport clinics, educational seminars from health professionals and free health screenings.

“I’ve been around hockey for a while and this is some of the deepest community involvement I’ve ever seen,” said Montini. “It’s very impressive and I welcome all of these types of activities. It’s obvious y’all have put a lot of thought into how to involve the community past just ice hockey.”