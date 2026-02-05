Thursday, February 5, 2026
Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 15, a delivery driver ran into an unexpected obstacle while dropping off packages at a home. As the homeowner arrived and opened the garage door, two dogs bolted out and charged the driver — possibly hoping to intercept early Christmas gifts. Despite the scare, it was all bark and no bite.

On Nov. 15, a couple found themselves outnumbered during a shouting match with a group of about 15 people at a local restaurant over kids playing too aggressively. Officers arrived and the situation quickly went from a heated debate to a tabled discussion.

On Nov. 18, train traffic was briefly delayed after a local energy provider began drilling under the railroad tracks without required flaggers. When a steamed resident questioned the worker, the response was less than cooperative. A train company supervisor later arrived and got the matter back on track.

On Nov. 19, officers checked on a homeless man who had fallen asleep in a ditch along Hwy 377. The man was not intoxicated or injured — just apparently looking for a quiet place to catch some Z’s.

On Nov. 19, in a role reversal, a resident served the police department for a change, dropping off food from a local restaurant to thank officers for their help during a previous disturbance.

On Nov. 20, two callers reported a deer struck by a vehicle and requested it be removed from the roadway and given a proper burial. Officers explained the deer was already deceased and posed no traffic hazard, leaving no action for the department to take. The caller’s response: “Oh deer.”

On Nov. 22, police received reports of a vehicle swerving across lanes and crossing the double yellow line before pulling into a local brunch restaurant around 1:30 p.m. Officers found a woman in her mid-40s with the driver’s door wide open. Brunch plans were canceled, and she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

On Nov. 24, a Liberty Christian parent called police because he urgently needed to make a tuition payment and nobody was getting back to him.

