Semi truck loses load along curvy section of FM 407 between Northlake and Justin

An 18-wheeler took a tumble Wednesday evening along FM 407 in between Northlake and Justin, leaving 40,000 pounds of bottles all over the road and surrounding area.

The spillage left the roadway fully closed for three hours while Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 and a local towing company cleared the scene.

Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 were dispatched to the scene of an overturned semi truck on one of the “s-curves” along FM 407.

According to officials, a heavy-duty rotator was used to safely pull the trailer and cab upright so it could be removed from the roadway.

Despite the weight of the vehicle making the operation complex and time-consuming, no injuries were reported in the incident.

“We appreciate the teamwork from our fire crews, law enforcement and towing and recovery partners who worked together to get the road reopened as quickly and safely as possible,” said Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 in a social media post.

The area is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project that will widen FM 407 from Northlake to the eastern edge of Argyle to a six-lane divided road.

It will also redirect FM 407 around Justin’s Old Town as a way to mitigate traffic along the roadway’s “s-curves.”