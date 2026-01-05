Suspect in Lewisville murder case sentenced to life in prison

The suspect of a 2024 Lewisville murder case was officially given a sentence by a Denton County jury.

Arrion Keonta Morris was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Dec. 8 for the murder of Denton resident Jonathon Michael Berto, which occurred back in June 2024.

Morris was initially arrested for shooting 27-year-old Berto in the parking lot of Oliver’s Automotive Service, 1244 S. Stemmons Freeway after the two were involved in a minor traffic accident.

According to police, the two pulled into the parking lot to exchange information, where Morris then shot and killed Berto.

Morris fled the scene, leaving the victim’s body to be found hours later by a passerby, who reported it to police.

“The loss of Jonathon Berto, a son, a loved one and a member of our near-by community, was sudden and senseless,” said Lewisville PD in a statement. “His family learned of his death in the most heartbreaking way, arriving at the scene while officers were still securing the area.”

Within 12 hours, the suspect was identified and officers began a 30-hour surveillance operation. This led to Morris being taken into custody with the assistance of Mesquite police.

A month after being arrested, officials said Morris confessed to the murder, the disposal of the firearm and efforts to hide his vehicle.

“This tragedy left a lasting impact not only on his family but also on the officers and detectives who worked tirelessly to bring justice in his name,” said Lewisville PD.

According to police, Morris pleaded guilty when he went to trial, but declined a 40-year plea deal, instead asking a jury to determine his sentence.

On Dec. 8, the sentence handed to him was life in prison.

“This case stands as a testament to the strength of teamwork across patrol, investigations, narcotics and our regional partners, as well as the determination to pursue justice for those who can no longer speak for themselves,” said Lewisville PD in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with the Berto family. We hope this outcome provides some measure of closure, and we are honored to have played a role in seeking justice for Jonathon Michael Berto.”