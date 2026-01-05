Rotary Roundup: Service Above Self in the New Year

Every year I’m too busy to send out Christmas cards. One time I tried mailing February Groundhog greetings — and missed that, too.

Last year, a new tradition began for our family. Mailing Chinese New Year cards gave me a full month, from mid-January to mid-February. Gung Hay Fat Choy is a popular Chinese greeting that means wishing great happiness and prosperity in the new year. I figured that was better than no card at all.

It seems we have similar New Year greetings across cultures. Along with the greeting comes the tradition of making resolutions. Everyone wants prosperity and hopes for a better year ahead, and writing resolutions can help put that wish into action.

The Babylonians were the first to begin this New Year tradition, but it was Julius Caesar who established Jan. 1 as the beginning of the new year. It had to start somewhere, so why not January? Ancient Babylonians made pledges to their gods to earn divine favor for the coming year. During the Middle Ages, knights renewed their vows annually. In the 19th century, resolutions shifted toward civic duty and personal habits. Today, they tend to focus on self-improvement, such as losing weight or exercising more. We all hope for a better year ahead.

This year, I would like to suggest a resolution inspired by the knights of the Middle Ages. They renewed vows of honor, valor and service. In today’s world, we may not need valor, but through service we can achieve honor. As the song “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” by Meat Loaf reminds us, sometimes that’s enough. Let’s resolve to help others have a better year.

So where can you perform community service or fulfill your civic duty?

One answer is Rotary. Rotary International is a community service organization and the largest volunteer group in the world. Its reach is vast. You can make a difference on your block, in your community or across the ocean. Rotary offers programs that allow members to use their vocations and talents to help others. Whether you are a welder, an electrician or a doctor, Rotary can use your skills. Its motto is Service Above Self — a modern version of a knight in shining armor, working to make the year better for neighbors, communities and the world.

We encourage you to visit a club in your area. Information on meeting times and locations is listed below.

Together, we can make 2026 a better year for others. Gung Hay Fat Choy!

Highland Village Rotary Club

Thursdays from 5:30p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on 407

Candy Wade, President

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian on Highland Village Rd at 407

Leslie Thompson, President

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott at 4330 Courtyard Way, Flower Mound

Bob Phillips, President

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Lewisville Morning Rotary Club

Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Main Street Café, 208 E. Main St., Lewisville

www.lewisvillemorningrotary.org

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on FM 407

Sheldon Connell, President

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Dr., Corinth

Cathy Henderson, President

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

Vicki Byrd, President

www.portal.clubrunner.ca

Flag Program:

Local Rotary clubs provide flag programs for residential and commercial uses. For more information, contact a Rotary Club.