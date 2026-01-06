Highland Village City Update – January 2026

I’m excited to share with you the date for our next Town Hall Meeting. We invite our residents to join us at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, at the Highland Village Municipal Complex, where we’ll discuss the Highland Shores Blvd. reconstruction project, the Highland Village Road reconstruction project, the annual water disinfectant conversion and other upcoming street and utility projects. Council members and City staff will be there to provide you the facts and answer your questions so you are informed and aware of these projects before they begin.

Highland Shores Blvd. will be reconstructed from Briarhill Blvd. to Twin Coves. This project consists of replacing the concrete pavement section with new pavement as well as enhancing drainage, pedestrian safety and mobility, traffic safety and installing traffic calming measures along the new road section. This project is funded through City and County bond funds and is anticipated to be under construction this year. The duration of construction is anticipated to be two years. The Highland Village Road project includes the reconstruction from the entrance of the Municipal Complex to the KCS Railroad Crossing and will include widening the road cross-section by four feet, sidewalk improvements, drainage improvements and median improvements at the KCS Railroad Crossing. Additionally, a dedicated left-turn lane onto Canyon Creek will be added and additional trail connections are proposed. The project is anticipated to be funded this year with an anticipated construction start date by the end of this year. The duration of construction is anticipated to be one year.

North Texas typically has one or two winter weather events in January or February. Here are things you need to know when we have a winter weather event. It is better to plan and prepare now so you are ready and safe. When cold weather hits, remember the four “P’s” of winter weather safety – PEOPLE: Keep your family warm and check on any elderly family or neighbors that may need extra blankets, winterizing their homes or a warm place to stay; PETS: Dogs and cats get cold too. Bring them inside at night to keep them healthy and safe; PLANTS: Either cover plants to keep them warm at night or bring them inside so they can flourish; PIPES: Cover exposed pipes to prevent freezing and breaks. Keep the City Utility Service number handy to contact in an emergency at 972-317-2989. After hours, use the Highland Village Police Department non-emergency number, 972-317-6551. If you have a gas or electric outage, Atmos Energy has provided a 24/7 emergency line at (866) 322-8667. You can also review their Storm Center updates at atmosenergy.com/safety/storm-center.

During winter weather events, ice on lines or nearby tree branches can fall on electric lines from the added weight, which could cause an outage. CoServ has extra crews on call and ready to respond safely and quickly. You can report an outage multiple ways – Text OUT to 855-938-3496; call 940-321-7800; submit online in SmartHub or the CoServ App. If there is a gas leak or outage, call 844-330-0763. To view current conditions, CoServ has provided information on their website at CoServ.com/Outages. And finally, if trash service is delayed or cancelled or city offices are closed or have a delayed opening, City staff will post that information on the City website at highlandvillage.org, send the information in the email newsletter, The Villager, and post on our Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Make 2026 the year you stay informed of City events and initiatives. You can easily visit highlandvillage.org and select “Stay Notified” to sign up for the bi-weekly City Manager’s Report, which provides updates on City projects, The Villager, which is the monthly email newsletter informing you of events and City news, and follow us on social media for the most up-to-minute news and information. If you have a question about a project or anything City-related, you can use the “Ask us a Question” link at highlandvillage.org, and you’ll receive a prompt answer by email, or you can call City offices at 972-899-5105, email [email protected], or stop by City offices. You can help us keep our City maintained and beautiful by letting us know if you see something that needs our attention by using the Eye on Highland Village app. Just search Eye on Highland Village in the app store and download; when you see something we need to address you can snap a picture and submit.

This month also begins the filing time for those interested in serving on City Council. You can learn about what is required to have your name placed on the ballot for the upcoming May 2 General Election. City Council Places 1, 2, 4, and 6 will be on the ballot this year. A General Election will be held on May 2, 2026, to elect members to City Council for Places 1, 2, 4, and 6 that will serve two-year terms. Councilmembers Jon Kixmiller (Place 2) and Robert Feister (Place 6) will complete their terms and are not eligible to seek reelection at this time. If you are interested in running for City Council, contact the City Secretary’s Office at (972) 899-5132 for more information, or visit highlandvillage.org/election to access the required filing forms and other election-related documents. Per state law, the filing period to file an application for a place on the ballot is Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, through Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

Dad’s (and Mom’s) mark your calendar for the Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 20. Tickets for residents go on sale Jan. 19 and will open for non-residents on Jan. 26. This dance usually sells out, so you’ll want to get your tickets early! The event, held at the Lewisville Hilton Garden Inn, includes dinner, dancing, door prizes and more. Tickets can be purchased at hvparks.com or at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center at 948B Highland Village Road.

I’m looking forward to a wonderful 2026. Thank you for your support. We do live in the best place!