Local police departments honor Flower Mound officer that died from medical emergency

Flower Mound police are mourning the loss of officer Suzanne Reed, who died from a medical emergency on Saturday while off-duty, according to the department.

Reed was a Support Services Lieutenant and had served with Flower Mound PD since 2006.

Throughout her nearly 20-year tenure with the department, she was also a patrol officer, marine safety enforcement officer, crisis negotiator team leader, police training officer, a Standard Field Sobriety Testing and Pressure Point Control Tactics instructor, crime analyst, detective, patrol sergeant and a patrol lieutenant.

According to FMPD, Reed played a large role in the department’s 30 x 30 initiative, which sought to increase the number of female officers serving for Flower Mound.

“Lt. Reed will be remembered for her exceptional work ethic, diligence and unwavering reliability throughout her career,” said the department in a statement on social media. “A highly respected officer… she served our community with the highest level of integrity and dedication.”

Reed was awarded FMPD Officer of the Year twice, once in 2009 and again in 2014, according to the department.

In 2014, she also received the State of Texas Senate Award for her outstanding service.

According to the department’s statement, Reed’s legacy will continue to live on through her wife, Jill, and the lives of all the individuals she impacted.

“As Lt. Reed’s watch comes to an end, we ask our community to join us in honoring her memory,” said FMPD. “She will be deeply missed by all of us at the department, her colleagues across the Town and the many community members whose lives she touched through her career.”

In response to the announcement, local departments offered some words of encouragement.

The Denton Police Department extended their condolences to the department in regard to the loss. Denton PD offered to assist Flower Mound’s officers “in any way possible” during the difficult time.

“This loss is deeply personal,” Denton PD said in a statement on social media. “Though separated by just 15 miles, our agencies share a bond built on trust, partnership and standing by one another in times of need. Our profession truly is a family not defined by city limits.”

Double Oak’s police department also released a statement on social media.

“The Double Oak Police Department is saddened to hear of the passing of Flower Mound PD Lt. Suzanne Reed,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her wife, Jill, her family and the entire Flower Mound Police Department.”

Lewisville PD also offered a statement on FMPD’s loss, honoring the work Reed did while on duty.

“Lieutenant Reed dedicated nearly two decades to public service and led a career defined by professionalism, leadership and a deep commitment to her department and community,” said Lewisville PD on social media. “Her impact reached far beyond any single assignment, and her work helped shape those who served alongside her.”