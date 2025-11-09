First freeze of the season expected Sunday night across Denton County

Bundle up tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Denton County from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, marking our area’s first freeze of the season.

Forecasters say temperatures could drop as low as 25 degrees overnight, with most areas here in southern Denton County likely seeing readings around 31 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, harm sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Residents are encouraged to cover or bring in plants, insulate outdoor pipes, and check on pets to ensure they have warm shelter.

Historically, the average first freeze date for the Dallas-Fort Worth area is November 22, though it can vary widely. The earliest recorded freeze occurred on October 22, 1898, while the latest arrived on January 4, 1972, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold snap will be short-lived however, as high temps rebound into the 70’s by Tuesday. See the forecast here.