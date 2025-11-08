Your New Door opens big opportunities with latest expansion

Bartonville resident and longtime door repair and installation specialist, Billy Cline, made waves just last year when he rebranded his company to Your New Door to align with its local popularity and expanding national presence. He could have stopped there, especially since Your New Door was unequivocally America’s No. 1 residential door company.

But anyone who knows Billy will tell you his list of personal and business goals is a country mile long.

Next up on the list? Jumping on the opportunity to corner the market by acquiring his largest and most successful competitor. That’s right—Your New Door acquired Dallas Door Designs in October. The move makes him the only direct-to-consumer door replacement specialist in North Texas and possibly the nation.

“I heard they may be interested in doing something, and I drove out there the same day to introduce myself,” Billy said. “It happened pretty quickly from there, and we’re pretty excited about it. We think it’s a big deal. We have big goals and plenty of opportunities in front of us to reach them. I don’t know anyone else in the U.S. who does exactly what we do.”

Your New Door has been serving its customers since 2008. When most people have problems with interior or exterior doors, they assume a replacement is the only option to maintain their home’s security, functionality, and aesthetics. Your New Door does plenty of that; in fact, Billy and his team manufacture all their residential doors in-house at a 15,000-square-foot facility in Irving. But there are just as many situations where a repair is the best solution. They fix various door issues, from common misalignments and weatherstripping replacement to door jambs, forced-entry damage, threshold replacement, door rot, and more.

With thousands of door replacements and repairs under their belt, Your New Door is your solutions expert for any door, including custom doors, pet doors, French doors, wood doors, fiberglass doors, iron and steel doors, and window-to-door conversions.

Billy went out on his own 17 years ago with one or two helpers and a modest goal of simply making an honest living. But like most things in life, one thing led to another, and his unique skill set proved far more valuable to residents than he thought.

“We have a team of amazing craftsmen, and that’s all they do — make doors,” he said.

To learn more about Your New Door or to schedule a repair or replacement, visit yournewdoor.com.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)