Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives.

Within our community gates, we can participate in over 15 weekly or daily classes that provide physical activity and are fun and don’t require much hand-eye coordination. That last attribute is a definite plus for me! Most every month we can attend a UNT concert or dance to live music or attend educational and entertaining lectures in our clubhouse. We have numerous social clubs open to all Robson Ranch residents to meet new people and hang out with neighbors and friends. The Community Garden gives us an opportunity to grow our favorite fruits and vegetables in raised beds.

There are many activities and events in addition to golf and dining that we enjoy within our community gates that are also open to the public. Our Farmer’s Market has something for everyone. Enjoy the freshest meats, produce, pasta, cookies, breads, honey, and much more every Friday between 8 and 11 a.m. in the parking lot at the Robson Ranch clubhouse!

November 11 is Veteran’s Day. Honoring Veterans unites Robson Ranch residents through special events every year. Come and enjoy performances by our fantastic Robson Ranch Choir, as well as the Support Our Troops (SOT) Silent Auction and lots of fun and games, including a wine pull. All the money raised at the auction goes to the troops whom SOT supports at home and deployed. It is really a wonderful way to help those who serve and protect us.

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club’s Thankful & Grateful social will be on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wildhorse Grill. Come join us for some fun and a chance to be among other female residents who are thankful and grateful. No RSVP is required. All female RR residents are invited and welcome.

The Lions Club is having its Annual Breakfast with Santa on Nov. 28 at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. Contact [email protected] for information and tickets. Write your letter to Santa and have a hearty breakfast!

Another holiday spirit jump starter is the RR Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. Get your tickets now to visit our six beautifully decorated homes, carefully crafted to spark your creativity and awaken your inner decorator. This event is for Robson Ranch residents only. The Holiday Home Tour will benefit Denton Community Food Center. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by cash, check, or credit card at the November Women’s Club luncheon and in the RR clubhouse on Nov. 17 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. Two homes will have wine pulls. Each pull is $20 (cash and checks only). You could draw a $75 bottle of wine and benefit a local charity. The wine pull will benefit Journey to Dream, a youth transitional living campus in Denton County for teens ages 14-19.

Be grateful for the cooler weather and everything else we have here on the Ranch