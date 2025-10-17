High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 52, Marcus 21

The Guyer football team remains unbeaten in district competition with a 52-21 victory over Marcus on Thursday night.

Zephyr Kreye connected with Tristan Shelton on a 51-yard touchdown pass, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead early on.

Marcus came right back when Colton Nussmeier hit Berrington Kogler on a 6-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 7 each.

Andrew Johnson kicked a 27-yard field goal for Guyer with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter, and the Wildcats led 10-7 heading into the second.

Marcus took it’s only lead of the night on a 3-yard run from Kade McKnight less than a minute into the second quarter, but Guyer answered with an 8-yard touchdown run from Kaedyn Cobbs to regain the lead and make it 17-14 Guyer.

The Wildcats extended their lead when Cobbs broke a 66-yard run to give Guyer a 24-14 advantage with 5:05 remaining in the first half.

McKnight rushed for his second touchdown of the night, this time for 12 yards, and the score was 24-21 Guyer at halftime.

The Wildcat defense came up big early in the third quarter when Caleb Fowler returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown, making the score 31-21 heading into the fourth.

Cobbs scored again on a 36-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the fourth quarter to give Guyer a 38-21 lead.

Four minutes later, Aiden Martens scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to make the score 45-21 Wildcats.

With under a minute to play in the game, Anthony Vizcaya Jr. broke a 42-yard touchdown run for the final score of the evening.

Cobbs rushed for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game for the Wildcats.

Guyer (5-2, 4-0) will play at Little Elm at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 24, while Marcus (3-3, 1-3) will host Flower Mound at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 24 in the Battle of the Mound.

