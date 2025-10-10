Mitchell: October, a month to help others

October is a month for recognizing several important issues including domestic violence awareness, bullying prevention, breast cancer awareness, and reading to young children as part of National Book Month.

Domestic Violence Awareness is important

Every 83 minutes, someone in Denton County reaches out for safety in connection with domestic violence – a heartbreaking statistic from the Denton County Friends of the Family.

The organization offers free, trauma-informed services that guide survivors of domestic violence toward safety, stability and justice as they work to regain healing and hope.

In 2024, the nonprofit served 5,763 survivors, answered 6,048 crisis calls and texts and provided an amazing 12,329 nights of emergency shelter.

Without their services, many who are experiencing domestic violence would have few alternatives available to them.

It is imperative that we get information out to the public that they have a resource available in such instances.

Too many suffer in silence.

Reach out to Denton County Friends of the Family at dcfof.org to support, volunteer or recommend to someone in need.

‘Just Say No to Bullying’

National Bullying Prevention Month is an opportunity to educate children and parents on the seriousness of bullying and its effects.

Bullying is physical, verbal, sexual, emotional harm or intimidation intentionally directed at a person or group of people, and it occurs in neighborhoods, playgrounds, schools, through technology and much more.

Research shows that bullying is the most common form of violence, affecting millions of American children and adolescents annually, not including the many adults who face bullying.

Targets of bullying are more likely to acquire physical, emotional and learning problems, and students who are repeatedly bullied often fear such activities as riding the bus, going to school, and attending community activities.

Children who bully are also at a greater risk of engaging in more serious violent behaviors. The children who witness bullying often feel less secure, more fearful, and intimidated.

In Denton County, thanks to the efforts of T-Ronn Hicks, we collectively “Say No to Bullying.”

Breast Cancer Awareness important to remember

For the past three years, Denton County Commissioners Court has invited employees to join us in forming a pink ribbon on the lawn in back of our Denton County Administrative Courthouse off Loop 288. And, each year, more join us wearing pink shirts, ties, blouses and dresses.

From breast cancer survivors to those who support them, all who join us are welcome. This year, we are planning to do the same at the beginning of the Oct. 14 Commissioners Court meeting.

It is an honor to support those who have experienced or are experiencing this disease.

Each year, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. By coming together, we can raise awareness and assist with education, fundraising, and more.

More information about Breast Cancer Awareness Month can be found here: bcrf.org.

Take time to read to children

National Book Month focuses on the importance of reading, writing and literature. It is also a time to volunteer to read to the young children at our schools across Denton County to show them the significance of opening a book.

Created in 2003 by the National Book Foundation, this month-long observance also recommends reading a book either alone or with friends.

Books are the foundation of much of our knowledge as adults, which is why we want to encourage reading and writing among our youth. Too many shortcuts are now available and, while they are useful as tools, they should not replace taking the time to read a book or write a poem, letter, or even write their own book someday.

Contact your local school or public library to find out where you can read to children. This month, United Way of Denton County’s Women UNITED is offering opportunities to read to preschoolers across the county at unitedwaydenton.org/early-childhood-literacy-initiative.

I hope you’ll join their efforts to bring books alive for our little ones.

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.