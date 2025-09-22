Bartonville Town Update – September 2025

Hello Bartonville!

As we welcome September in Bartonville, the first hints of fall bring a refreshing change to our North Texas days. This season is always a reminder of the strong sense of community we share—whether it’s gathering at local events, supporting our schools or simply taking time to enjoy the beauty of our town. I’m grateful for the dedication and neighborly kindness that make Bartonville such a special place to call home.

Infrastructure remains a top priority for Bartonville and we’ve seen great progress this summer. Phase II of the E. Jeter Road Project was completed in mid-August, delivering key improvements to enhance safety and traffic flow. The upgrades have resulted in a smoother, more reliable roadway for both residents and visitors and we’re proud of the difference this project will make for daily travel in our community.

We are also improving the parking at Town Hall. In early August, we began work to expand the Town Hall parking lot, and the project is on track to be completed by mid-September.

Once finished, the expansion will add 19 new parking spaces behind Town Hall for both staff and visitors, making it easier for residents to attend meetings, conduct business and participate in community events.

Looking ahead, we are continuing our commitment to well-maintained roadways by turning our attention to McMakin Road, Porter Road and W. Jeter Road, where minor but important maintenance is needed. We are currently gathering quotes for this work, which will help extend the life of these roads and ensure they remain safe and in good condition. Taking a proactive approach to road maintenance helps preserve the long-term value of our infrastructure and supports the overall quality of life in Bartonville.

We are pleased to welcome Helen-Eve Beadle as our new Town Planner. Helen-Eve has extensive experience working with small towns and leads her own planning firm, supported by an intern, a Planner I, a GIS analyst and a project manager. Her expertise will be invaluable as we guide Bartonville’s growth in a way that is efficient, cost-effective and aligned with our long-term vision.

It was fun to celebrate a truly remarkable milestone in our community. On August 15, longtime Bartonville resident Annemarie Moore turned 100 years old. In 2023, the Town officially proclaimed every August 15 as “Annemarie Moore Day” in honor of her many contributions. Annemarie has called Bartonville home since 1987 and faithfully served as Town Secretary for 11 years, from May 1989 to May 2000. Her dedication and service have left a lasting mark on our town and we wish her the happiest birthday.

Finally, I hope you’ll join us for National Night Out on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 6–8 p.m. This family-friendly event is dedicated to building stronger connections between our community and local first responders. Come meet Bartonville’s police officers and Denton County Emergency Services firefighters, explore a fully equipped squad car and fire engines, and enjoy an evening of food, fun and activities for all ages. National Night Out is more than just a fun gathering—it’s an opportunity to strengthen neighborhood spirit, enhance public safety partnerships and celebrate the people who work every day to keep Bartonville safe. I look forward to seeing you there!

Development Update:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Stay Connected: Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.” Thank you for your continued support and for helping make Bartonville a place we’re all proud to call home.