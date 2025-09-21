Monday, September 22, 2025
Severe storms leave trail of destruction in northern Denton County

Dawn Cobb
By Dawn Cobb
Storm damage at the Walmart Distribution Center on I-35 in Sanger. (Photo courtesy of Gabby Porter)

Severe storms rolled through Denton County on Sunday evening causing major property damage north of Denton.

The first reports of possible tornado rotation came in at 5:25 p.m., followed by reports of damage just minutes later.

A 45- to 50-foot hole was reported in the roof of the Walmart Distribution Center on I-35 in Sanger. No injuries were reported and all employees were dismissed to go home.

Across the freeway at the Sanger/Denton North KOA campground, which also houses McClain’s Longhorn RV, damages were reported to RVs with one individual sent to Denton Presbyterian Hospital with critical injuries.

Three 18-wheeler tractor trailers were overturned on northbound I-35 south of Sanger at Ganzer Road, which shut down the interstate.

A wind gust of 68 miles per hour was reported in north Denton.

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management activated their Emergency Operations Center and sent the Goliath mobile communications command center to Sanger to support operations.

Denton County residents and business owners can report storm damage here.

