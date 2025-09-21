Severe storms leave trail of destruction in northern Denton County

Severe storms rolled through Denton County on Sunday evening causing major property damage north of Denton.

The first reports of possible tornado rotation came in at 5:25 p.m., followed by reports of damage just minutes later.

A 45- to 50-foot hole was reported in the roof of the Walmart Distribution Center on I-35 in Sanger. No injuries were reported and all employees were dismissed to go home.

Across the freeway at the Sanger/Denton North KOA campground, which also houses McClain’s Longhorn RV, damages were reported to RVs with one individual sent to Denton Presbyterian Hospital with critical injuries.

Three 18-wheeler tractor trailers were overturned on northbound I-35 south of Sanger at Ganzer Road, which shut down the interstate.

A wind gust of 68 miles per hour was reported in north Denton.

“Walking in a winter wond….” Wait. That’s hail! 😳 Denton County took a beating this evening. Copious amounts of hail fell in this neighborhood when the storm passed over, piling the stones up along the front porch of this home. pic.twitter.com/HCNJ1X8WBE — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) September 22, 2025

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management activated their Emergency Operations Center and sent the Goliath mobile communications command center to Sanger to support operations.

Denton County residents and business owners can report storm damage here.