Flower Mound candidate enters State Board of Education race

Mindy Bumgarner of Flower Mound, wife of State Rep. Ben Bumgarner, announced Tuesday she is running for the Texas State Board of Education District 14 seat as a Republican.

Bumgarner, who launched her campaign with more than $100,000 cash on hand, said her priorities include supporting teachers, expanding charter schools and school choice, protecting parental rights, and keeping politics out of classrooms.

She has already secured endorsements from U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, State Sen. Brent Hagenbuch, and several state representatives, including Ben Bumgarner, Richard Hayes, and Steve Toth.

“As a mother, I believe every child in Texas deserves a quality education that focuses on core academics like reading, writing, math, science, and history,” Bumgarner said in a statement. “Classrooms should be a place for learning the knowledge and skills to succeed in the workplace or higher education.”

Bumgarner graduated from Big Spring High School in West Texas before earning two master’s degrees in Community Mental Health and Clinical Psychology from Argosy University. She went on to complete her doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Argosy University. She unsuccessfully ran for the Place 6 seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in 2023.

“As a proud Republican, I’m committed to promoting transparency, protecting parental rights, and keeping radical political agendas out of our classrooms,” Bumgarner said in a statement. “I will fight for a curriculum that focuses on core knowledge, real-world skills, and the values that make Texas strong with faith, family, and freedom. Together, we can ensure Texas students are prepared for success without compromising our conservative principles.”

Only 15 seats make up the elected State Board of Education, which sets curriculum standards and reviews instructional materials for Texas schools. Each member represents about 1.8 million Texans.

District 14 consists of the following counties: Bosque, Clay, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Jack, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Wise, and parts of Dallas, Denton, and Johnson.

The Texas Primary Elections will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

For more information, visit MindyBumgarner.com.