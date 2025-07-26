Lantana Update – July 2025

Insight Association Management and the Lantana Community Association recently welcomed Kathy Epperson as Lantana’s new manager. Kathy brings a strong background in property and community management, along with a wealth of experience as she takes the helm overseeing the HOA. We asked Kathy to introduce herself and tell us her goals for Lantana.

Please tell us a little about yourself. I grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, which has given me a unique perspective on community living and management. I’ve spent nearly 25 years managing communities, beginning my career in Alaska where managing properties requires a Realtor Agent License—though I do not hold a Texas Real Estate license. Just over 20 years ago, I relocated to DFW, and for the past 15 years, I’ve specialized in luxury living communities, working with both Dallas high-rise residences and Southlake HOAs.

An interesting family fact is that my grandfather was one of the first attorneys in Alaska, a legacy that instills a strong sense of dedication and service in me. In my free time, I enjoy pet transports, cooking, planting flowers and relaxing with a good glass of wine. I also adore my spoiled fur babies, who keep life lively and joyfully.

I hold the industry’s highest credentials, including the PCAM, AMS and CMCA, and was honored as DFW Community Association Manager of the Year in 2021. I’ve also served as Co-Chair of the CAI DFW High Rise Forum, led a condo board and earned multiple corporate and local recognitions for leadership and service.

What goals do you have in your new position? In my new role as a luxury HOA manager, my primary goal is to uphold and elevate the high standards of our community while fostering strong relationships with residents, board members and vendors. I am focused on ensuring smooth operations through proactive communication, financial transparency and the efficient management of community assets.

That said, I want to acknowledge that, due to the size and complexity of the HOA, the volume of outstanding items and recent personnel changes, communication with residents has not yet been at the level I typically expect from myself. Clear, consistent communication is normally one of my key strengths and I recognize its importance—especially in a luxury community.

Over the next few weeks, as we address immediate priorities and stabilize staffing, I’ll be able to dedicate more time and resources toward strengthening our communication channels. My long-term goal is to build a transparent, responsive and well-managed community that reflects the expectations and prestige of this HOA. I appreciate patience during this initial transition and remain committed to delivering the level of service our residents deserve.

What do you like best about your job? As the new manager, what I enjoy most is seeing the smiles on our residents’ faces. It means a lot to know that they feel proud of where they live — and I’m committed to building on that every day.

What are some things residents can do to help you? As your HOA management team, we’re committed to maintaining a high standard of service and communication. With over 12,000 residents, it’s not always possible for every question to be answered directly by me—but that’s exactly why we’ve built a capable on-site team and systems to support our community efficiently.

Sign up for Lantana IAM Connected. We have a dedicated team in place to handle questions, concerns and maintenance needs. Whether it’s your community coordinator, facilities staff or our resident services line, reaching out through the right channel ensures your issue is logged and addressed quickly. Many of the posts are on a distribution list, so your concerns are addressed regardless of whether someone is out of the office.

Some concerns—such as those involving certain ponds, fences, trails or walls—fall under the jurisdiction of other entities like the Fresh Water District, not the HOA. Our team is always happy to clarify who to contact and why if you’re unsure.

Managing a large and diverse community takes teamwork, and your participation makes a real difference. By using the systems in place, reaching out to the correct departments and staying informed, we can all help keep the community running smoothly and beautifully.

What are some of the most common questions you receive from residents? The most frequent questions I hear from residents usually center around covenant enforcement, architectural changes, and the pace at which neighborhood concerns are addressed. People are often curious about why certain issues seem to take longer to resolve or why approvals aren’t instant. My role is to help clarify those processes—we follow specific steps to ensure consistency, fairness, and compliance with our governing documents, even if it sometimes takes a bit longer than residents would hope.

Architectural control is another area where timing matters to homeowners, especially when they’re planning projects. I completely understand that and am looking at ways to make the process more efficient, while still protecting the community’s standards and appearance.

And yes—perhaps the most heartfelt and frequent question I’ve gotten is, “Where is Carl?”

Carl was a well-loved porter who made a big impression on many people here. His sudden departure left a bit of a gap—not just in the day-to-day operations, but in the hearts of residents who appreciated his friendly presence. While I don’t have all the details, I recognize how much he meant to this community, and I think that sense of connection says a lot about the kind of neighborhood this is.

Anything else you would like to tell us? I am both excited and honored to step into the role of your new community manager. It’s a privilege to be part of such a vibrant and welcoming community.

As your manager, my goal is to support the community and ensure things run smoothly day-to-day. I want to emphasize that while I am here to listen and help address concerns, I am not a decision maker — those responsibilities rest with the Board of Directors. My role is to carry out their directives and work closely with them to serve the best interests of the community.

That said, I am here for you. I want to be approachable, accessible and someone you feel comfortable reaching out to. Whether you have a concern, a suggestion or simply want to introduce yourself, please don’t hesitate to connect with me. I look forward to meeting owners and residents and working together to keep Lantana a wonderful place to call home.