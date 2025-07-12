Parker: Special session targets disaster response, tax relief, and victims’ rights

By State Rep. Tan Parker

Governor Abbott has officially called the Texas Legislature into Special Session beginning July 21 at noon. We have an opportunity to act decisively on priorities that affect the lives and futures of Texans.

This special session rightly begins with urgent priorities to address the recent flooding disaster—including support for impacted communities and strengthened emergency infrastructure. I’m also working to advance a key bill I authored to protect human trafficking victims. Here is just part of the agenda:

Improving flood warning systems and preparedness infrastructure to help save lives.

Strengthening emergency communications and response capabilities in flood-prone areas.

Providing critical relief funding for communities impacted by the July 2025 storms—including local support for FEMA public assistance.

Streamlining regulations to accelerate disaster response and recovery.

Protecting human trafficking survivors from criminal liability for non-violent acts directly connected to their exploitation—modeled after my own Senate Bill 1278 from the 89th regular Legislative Session.

Delivering additional meaningful property tax relief.

Advancing pro-life protections that defend unborn children and safeguard mothers.

Texans are counting on us to lead with conviction and deliver meaningful progress. It’s time to get results.