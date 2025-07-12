Better Business Bureau warns of possible donations scams for flood recovery

On Friday, the Better Business Bureau shared advice on how to ensure an organization taking donations is legit, especially during high times of giving like the flooding that has affected the Texas Hill County.

The group said cash donations are often the most effective way to help unless a charity has the infrastructure to distribute things like clothing, food or other goods.

When donating through crowdfunding requests, donations should go to people an individual knows and trust, personally, if possible. Ensure the platform where an organization is accepting donations thoroughly vets the organizations and their campaigns.

The BBB listed Give.org as a way to verify a charity’s credibility based on the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

In regard to posts on social media, the BBB warns users to never click on links that lead to unfamiliar websites. Users can hover their mouse over a link to see its true destination. On a phone, a user can hold down on a link instead of pressing it and it will show a preview.

Videos that direct users to upgrade their video player often open the door for hackers to get information about the computer, giving them access to the computer.

Any unexpected messages from “friends” can be suspicious. Their social media page might have been hacked or recreated by a hacker to get people to click on a scam link because it is a message from a familiar face. The BBB calls this “clickjacking.”

For more information and guidance from the BBB on flooding and natural disasters, visit the BBB website.