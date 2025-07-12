Habitat for Humanity dedicates 109th home to single mom in Justin

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County celebrated a milestone on July 2 with the dedication of its 109th home, welcoming the Frazier family into their new residence in Justin.

The dedication ceremony was attended by community leaders including Justin Mayor James Clark, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, and State Rep. Andy Hopper.

“This home stands as a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when residents come together with a shared purpose,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “I am grateful to everyone who contributed to this extraordinary effort and will long remember being a part of the gift of homeownership to this family in our county.”

Tamara Frazier, a single mother of three, said the home represents a long-held dream realized. “We feel so blessed with our new home,” she said. “As a hardworking single parent, I have sought to become a homeowner for many years in order to provide a safe and secure living space for my family. We are so thankful for Habitat for Humanity and are committed to this opportunity.”

The Club of Champions Rotary in Justin played a key role in making the home a reality, raising more than $200,000 through tournaments, fundraisers and donations.

“The power of community unity is on full display,” said Habitat CEO Troy Greisen. “Supporters, local groups, volunteers, and businesses building our community stronger is what Habitat for Humanity is all about. We are so thankful!”