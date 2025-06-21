Denton County and Texas elected officials react to U.S. strike on Iran

Denton County, state of Texas officials and U.S. representatives reacted to the U.S. military bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday night.

The military dropped six “bunker buster” bombs on Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment plant Saturday night and hit two other key sites — with President Trump declaring the facility hidden nearly 300 feet beneath a mountain is “completely and totally obliterated.”

Trump announced the historic airstrikes days after Israel initiated extensive attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military.

President Trump took decisive action tonight, targeting Iranian nuclear sites to protect global security. Iran remains the world’s top sponsor of terror and must never obtain nuclear capabilities. I stand behind this bold defense of peace through strength—and salute our unmatched… — Senator Tan Parker (@TanParkerTX) June 22, 2025

As we unite as a Nation, we as a state must remain vigilant to secure our homeland. To ensure the highest level of safety in our communities, and out of an abundance of caution, Texas is elevating the readiness of our Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National… — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 22, 2025

“Peace through strength” means ensuring our existential enemies don’t acquire the most lethal and catastrophic weapons known to man. — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 22, 2025

Statement on U.S. Striking Iran Regime Nuclear Infrastructure pic.twitter.com/YTJsuIFyYs — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 22, 2025