Gov. Abbott will travel to southern Denton County to sign property tax relief bill

Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders will gather at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse at 3 p.m. on Monday to sign a property tax relief bill into law.

Two bills passed in this legislative session addressed the homestead exemption on school property taxes as a way to provide some relief to Texas homeowners.

Both of them will still need to be approved by voters in the November constitutional amendment election. In 2023, voters approved HJR 2, which raised the homestead exemption.

Senate Bill 4 will increase the general homestead exemption by $40,000, bringing it up to $140,000. Senate Bill 23 will bring the exemption up to $200,000 for homeowners who are 65 years or older or are disabled.

Alongside Governor Abbott will be Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, who confirmed the event and its location.