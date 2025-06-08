Sunday, June 8, 2025
Severe weather possible with Sunday storms

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
(Image courtesy of the National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has warned of severe weather coming with storms rolling into Denton County Sunday evening.

A light round of storms will hit around 6 p.m.

The more severe threat will come closer to 9 p.m. and will last until around 3 a.m.

Along with heavy rainfall, multiple tornadoes are possible and widespread damaging winds that could reach 80-100 mph.

The storm could also bring in large hail, up to baseball-sized.

Temperatures could dip down into the low 60s.

As a reminder from the NWS, A severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms over the next several hours.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, move to a place of safety, ideally in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

