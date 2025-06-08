Severe weather possible with Sunday storms

The National Weather Service has warned of severe weather coming with storms rolling into Denton County Sunday evening.

A light round of storms will hit around 6 p.m.

The more severe threat will come closer to 9 p.m. and will last until around 3 a.m.

Along with heavy rainfall, multiple tornadoes are possible and widespread damaging winds that could reach 80-100 mph.

The storm could also bring in large hail, up to baseball-sized.

Temperatures could dip down into the low 60s.

As a reminder from the NWS, A severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms over the next several hours.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, move to a place of safety, ideally in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.