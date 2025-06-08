Preventing Caregiver Burnout: Summer Self-Care Tips 

As summer arrives, most people think of vacations, relaxation, and sunshine. Social media is full of beach photos, mountain retreats, cruises, etc. As a caregiver, seeing others off on amazing trips can stir up feelings of sadness or resentment—especially when a getaway isn’t feasible for your situation. I’ve sat in that space too. It’s a mix of joy for others and grief for the freedom you no longer have.

My caregiving journey began over two and a half years ago when my husband suffered four strokes. Overnight, I became his advocate, nurse, and emotional support. I quickly learned that caregiving is not a sprint—it’s a marathon. And if I didn’t care for myself, I wouldn’t be able to care for him.

This summer, I encourage fellow caregivers to be intentional about their well-being. Even if you’re not boarding a plane for some exotic location, there are ways to find moments of peace and joy.

Here are a few tips that help me:

Take breaks, guilt-free. Even just a walk, reading outside, or listening to your favorite music can reset your mindset.

Ask for help. You don’t have to do it all. Let others step in—even for an hour.

Stay connected. A phone call or short visit with a friend can lift your spirits.

Schedule “you” time. A pedicure, journaling, or quiet time in the sun can make a big difference.

Burnout doesn’t always scream. Sometimes, it whispers. Prioritizing your mental, emotional, and physical health isn’t selfish—it’s necessary.

This summer, let the sunshine be a gentle reminder: you matter too. And while your vacation may look different, you still deserve moments of rest, joy, and care.

Lori Williams is an Aging Advocate and CSA with over 18 years of senior living experience. She is an Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC. You can reach her at 214-783-1222 or loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

