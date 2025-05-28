Joseph Carruth Smith Jr., 83, of Flower Mound, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2025. Joe was born July 27, 1941, to Joseph and Elaine Smith. In 1963, he married his wife of 58 years, Iris Coretta (Hubbard) Smith.

Joe was an exceptional athlete playing varsity football, basketball, and track. He set the state record in the 400m and set school records that stood for decades. After earning his accounting degree at Arkansas Tech University, he served as an Officer in the Army, then earned his Masters degree at Pepperdine University. Joe became a renowned CPA in the Flower Mound area while also serving 42 years in the Federal government. His work ethic was unparalleled – in his spare time he was hauling horses to shows for his daughters, attending their cross-country and track races, building a barn, and working in the garden. He absolutely loved watching his grandkids play baseball and softball over the last few years.

Joe and “Etta” shared a love of gardening, rock hounding, antique cars, birdwatching, and game nights with family. He enjoyed fishing and had quite the sense of humor – “Joe jokes” as Etta would refer to them. His kindhearted nature was loved by all who had the honor of knowing him.

He is survived by two daughters: JoEtta Dailey (Kevin) and Ladana Barnett (Kirk); sister Helen Bigham; and two grandchildren: Keegan and Kaya Dailey. He was preceded by his parents and wife.