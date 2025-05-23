Teen turns himself in for Lewisville hit-and-run

The Lewisville Police Department announced Friday that it has arrested the suspect involved in Sunday’s hit-and-run that injured a child on College Parkway.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Lewisville police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the 1200 block of College Parkway. Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise and then discovering a child lying in the alley, according to a LPD news release. The child was transported to a local medical center with injuries and is currently recovering.

LPD officers canvassed the area, interviewed witnesses and pursued leads. On Wednesday, the suspect’s attorney contacted LPD and indicated that the suspect wished to turn himself in. On Friday, Cameron Reynoso, 18, voluntarily surrendered to LPD officers and was booked into the Lewisville City Jail.

The investigation remains active, and LPD asked anyone with additional information to contact Officer Luis Lopez at 214-406-2832 or [email protected].