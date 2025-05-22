Flower Mound named one of America’s best places for value, jobs, and quality of life

Flower Mound has earned national recognition as one of the best places to live in America, coming in at No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 list of the top 250 cities in the country.

The annual ranking evaluates towns and cities based on housing affordability, job opportunities, education quality, access to health care, public safety, and quality-of-life factors like weather, commute times, and air quality.

Flower Mound stood out in several key areas, particularly in the economy category. The town ranked in the 98th percentile for income index, placing it among the top 30 job markets nationwide. U.S. News cited the town’s more than 2,000 businesses and its location near Dallas and Fort Worth as contributing factors to its strong job market. Major local employers include companies in communications, education, and health care.

The report also gave high marks to Flower Mound for housing affordability, ranking it No. 22 in the nation in the value category. The ranking reflects the favorable balance between home prices and household incomes. The median home value in Flower Mound is $476,609, while the median household income is $163,766. The average rent is $1,642.

Flower Mound was the fourth-highest ranked Texas city on the list. The town has a population of roughly 77,122 and a median age of 40.8. The average commute time is 26.67 minutes, and the unemployment rate is 3.5%.

The rankings are designed to help potential residents compare communities across the country as they consider relocation.

Click here to read the full report and here to see where other Texas cities ranked.