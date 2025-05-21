Northlake officials warn of CoServ utility scam

Northlake officials are alerting residents of a utility scam reported in Denton County involving individuals falsely claiming to represent CoServ Electric.

According to police, a local resident contacted authorities after receiving a phone call from someone claiming her CoServ utility bill was past due and requesting immediate payment. Suspicious of the call, the resident contacted CoServ directly and confirmed her account was up to date.

In a separate incident in Providence Village, off of Hwy 380, police dispatchers received reports of a person dressed as a CoServ employee going door-to-door and asking for payments on allegedly delinquent accounts.

Northlake Police followed up with CoServ and confirmed that the company does not send representatives in person to collect payments. While CoServ may contact customers about billing issues via official online platforms, mail, or phone, they never conduct door-to-door payment collection.

Residents are urged to remain cautious.

“If you receive a suspicious call or visit, do not provide any personal or financial information,” town officials said in a statement. “Instead, residents should verify any billing-related request by contacting CoServ directly using the contact information available on the company’s official website or mobile app.”

Anyone who encounters suspicious activity or believes they may have been targeted by a scam is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement.