Pastor’s Place: Facets of Love

By Ron Shields, Lewisville Campus Pastor, Valley Creek Church

May is here, which reminds us of the opportunity to honor mothers and women in our lives that reflect a unique facet of the heart of God. If you look closely into a diamond, all the many facets reveal various forms of beauty and brilliance. So does the heart of women. Whether you have a great mom, remember one who has passed away, long to be one, or have been loved by someone who mothered you—Mother’s Day speaks to all of us.

In Isaiah 66:13, God says, “As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you.” From the beginning, God designed motherhood to show us His nature—nurturing, steadfast, and sacrificial. A mother’s love points us to the comfort and compassion of our Creator.

Even Jesus used this picture in Luke 13:34, describing His heart like a mother hen longing to gather her children close. Jesus longs for you to open up to receive His love, His grace, and His protection. Jesus is always drawing near; the only question is are we willing to open up and turn to His love.

Jesus in His kindness gives us the gift of moms to reflect and reveal His heart to us in tangible ways. And yet, this kind of love isn’t limited to moms. It shows up in teachers, mentors, neighbors, and friends—anyone who chooses to nurture, protect, and encourage. A mothering spirit is a powerful reflection of God’s love.

This Mother’s Day, may we celebrate and honor the kind of love that gives freely, has good will toward us, and that shows up again and again.

Happy Mother’s Day.

