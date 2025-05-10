Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson – May 2025

As many of you may know, we have been working with Denton County over the past two years to replace the Estates Drive Bridge. Denton County has selected Aguirre & Fields Engineering to design the new bridge.

The kickoff meeting for the project was held on April 17 with attendees including Town staff, Denton County representatives and Aguirre & Fields Engineering. These project meetings will be held monthly.

During the kickoff meeting, the scope of work was reviewed and efforts began to review rights-of-way, easements and floodplain boundaries. Work is also underway to develop a plan for maintaining traffic flow during construction. The project team will be meeting with residents throughout the project to keep them informed of the progress. We are at a very early stage and there will be more information to come over the next 90 days.

Aguirre & Fields Engineering is expected to present a draft project schedule at the May meeting. The Town has committed $250,000, with Denton County covering most of the project’s costs. While final expenses are still being determined, they are expected to exceed $1 million.

You may have noticed construction activity at FM 407 and Vickery Blvd. The piers for the new traffic signal have been installed and the project remains on schedule for completion this summer, pending any weather delays.

Current development updates:

Copper Knoll Estates has installed streets and infrastructure and is now importing dirt to the site over the next two weeks, weather permitting.

Jernigan Estates: Town staff scheduled an onsite meeting the week of April 28 to conduct a final walkthrough and accept site improvements.

Quarter Horse Estates is currently working on the downstream assessment study required before submitting the final plat application to the Town.

Aune Ranch presented the final plat to the Planning and Zoning Commission at the April 21 meeting. It will now proceed to Town Council for consideration on May 12.

This month, we celebrate and thank all mothers for the profound impact they have on our lives, shaping who we are and inspiring who we strive to become. Please join us in recognizing the remarkable role they play in our families, our communities and our hearts.

We also observe Memorial Day, a day of national reflection and gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice made by service members to protect our freedoms. Memorial Day originated after the Civil War, first known as “Decoration Day,” when Americans honored fallen soldiers by decorating their graves. Over time, it evolved to honor all military members who died in service and became an official federal holiday in 1971, observed on the last Monday in May.