Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 2 at 2:18 a.m., a Windsor Drive resident called in a suspicious doorbell ring and noticed their camera had been mysteriously blocked. Upon further investigation, it was determined a prankster up to no gouda had flung cheese into the yard and placed a slice over the doorbell camera. No charges were filed, but the case will go down as grate-ly unusual.

On Feb. 15 at 9:21 p.m., an officer checked on a possible suspicious vehicle sitting outside a business on Old Town Boulevard. It turned out to be a father and daughter playing Pokémon Go. The daughter “was finding a lot at this spot.” No word if she spotted Detective Pikachu.

On Feb. 21 at 9:23 a.m., a concerned caller on Crooked Cove reported that a woman in a white truck kept hopping in and out with her dog, then just stood there… suspiciously doing nothing. An officer arrived to discover the woman was simply training her dog not to freak out when other people walking their dogs passed by. Case closed, canine calm achieved.

On March 1, a suspicious person report was made after a man in a pickup truck was sitting outside a house and the driver asked the caller’s son to fly a drone around the house in case of an upcoming storm. The man turned out to be a door-to-door salesman from a roofing company trying a sky-high sales tactic to solicit for new clients.

On March 6, a caller reported an injured calf with a possibly broken leg and they wanted the unknown owner notified. An officer arrived on the scene to see the calf stand up and gallop to its mother with no signs of injury or ailment.

On March 7, a caller reported a homeless man taking care of nature’s business in a grassy patch near a shopping center. An officer arrived just in time to witness the cleanup phase. The man sealed up the evidence in a Ziploc bag and exited the premises.

On March 8, a caller reported an indecent exposure incident that happened the day before. While stopped at the red light at FM 407 and Hwy 377, the caller said a car’s passenger dropped his pants and jumped up and down making sexual gestures. Officers said they would be on the lookout for the squirrely vehicle.

On March 23, a suspicious person was reported after a Ring camera went off, showing a lady and a little girl trying to open a car door and then walking away. The neighbor went to check it out and it was a neighbor putting mail by the front door.

On March 24, a contractor found himself on the wrong end of a criminal trespass complaint after trying to retrieve tools he’d left behind following a job. An argument with the homeowner over their agreement escalated to the point where the homeowner refused to let him back on the property, which threw a wrench in the works. Officers played middleman, collecting the tools and returning them to the contractor, who promised he wood not return to the property.