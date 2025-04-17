Travel with Terri: Oklahoma City marks 30 years since tragedy with remembrance events

Three decades ago, a bomb exploded in downtown Oklahoma City in a devastating act of hatred, killing 168 people, including 19 children, and leaving hundreds more injured. It sadly stands as one of the deadliest acts of domestic terrorism in United States history.

A DAY I WILL NEVER FORGET

I remember this day well. My daughters were in kindergarten and second grade while my commercial airline pilot husband was flying to Europe. I was sitting at home alone, drinking my morning coffee while watching television. Suddenly, a news alert announced a bombing at a federal building in Oklahoma City. I gasped, hearing this unbelievable news. My heart stopped as I tried to process what I was hearing. No one knew exactly what was going on, other than there was a horrific bombing at the Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. There was mass chaos and confusion. The television images were gut-wrenching. I felt sick to my stomach just thinking about what was transpiring and all the innocent victims. My mind was racing as we were just over two hours directly south of Oklahoma City in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Would we be the next target?

Due to his flight schedule, I was unable to contact my husband, so I contacted my mother in Mississippi. We agreed that it was a good idea to get my girls out of school to ensure their safety. It was such a scary time, and 30 years later, I still get emotional thinking about it. What was happening? Things like this don’t happen in America, especially in the heartland…or do they?

30th ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

Oklahoma City has been commemorating the 30th anniversary with events throughout April. These community events honor those who were killed, those who survived, and those who were changed forever. There is a 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony Saturday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Memorial at 620 N Harvey Avenue downtown Oklahoma City.

The 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony will be held outside on the Outdoor Symbolic Memorial (weather permitting). Former President Bill Clinton will be the keynote speaker. The ceremony will include 168 moments of silence, a reading of the names of those killed, and remarks from survivors, family members, and community leaders. This is NOT a ticketed event. Following the Ceremony, the Memorial Museum will be open free of charge thanks to Cox Community Day.

OKC MEMORIAL MARATHON

The month-long events end with the 2025 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, which will take place April 25-27. A Health & Fitness Expo will open on Friday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 5K, Kids Marathon, and Senior Marathon will be held on Saturday, April 26. The primary races, including the Marathon, Half Marathon, and Quarter Marathon, will be held on Sunday, April 27, starting at 6:30 a.m.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is a signature OKC event bringing together athletes and spectators from all over the world to honor those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever by the tragic events of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. It is an excellent analogy of the character of these people, the history of their trials and difficulties, and how this city has overcome and persevered.

Several marathon legends will participate this year. Be sure to visit the Legends Booth at the expo, where you can meet these incredible athletes, hear their stories, and get a race poster or one of their books signed. One of the Running Legends that grabbed my attention is Dan Little of Madill, Oklahoma. Little has a big record as the oldest person to complete a World Marathon Challenge. That’s seven marathons, in seven days, on seven continents!

PERSONAL ACCOUNTS

Many people involved in the bombing were interviewed and videoed for this momentous occasion, making up ‘30 Stories of Light’ as a nod to the 30th anniversary. These personal videos take us back to April 1995 when legendary football coach Barry Switzer and his Super Bowl-winning Dallas Cowboys visited Oklahoma City. Alongside Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Coach Switzer brought the team to the bombing site to honor and lift the spirits of the first responders. Coach Switzer used this visit to teach his players about the impact of violence and the incredible display of teamwork from all first responders. The visit was deeply personal—Coach Switzer’s close friend and former player, Mickey Maroney, was killed in the bombing. Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who led the team to three Super Bowl victories, also had a connection: his sister, Tammy Powell, was a nurse at St. Anthony’s Hospital during the aftermath.

SACRED GROUND

Through impactful exhibits and cutting-edge interactive displays, the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum carries you through the chronological story beginning the morning of April 19, 1995. What started as a beautiful spring morning quickly turned to chaos and confusion. Follow the journey all the way through the justice process, including the hope and healing evolving from the tenderness of the response and the harsh lessons learned that changed Oklahomans’ and Americans’ lives forever.

The Memorial Museum’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Attend guided National Park Ranger Memorial tours for pre-scheduled groups from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Memorial is an affiliate of the National Park Service.

There is a fee to enter the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. The Outdoor Symbolic Memorial is free and open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The Outdoor Symbolic Memorial symbolizes the impact of unthinkable violence. It is a sobering place of quiet reflection, honoring victims, survivors, rescuers, and all who were changed forever on that fateful day 30 years ago. The memorial encompasses the now-sacred soil where the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building once stood, capturing and preserving forever the place and events that changed the world.

STUNNING, SIMPLY STUNNING

The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is so well done. The museum does an outstanding job of telling the story of bravery, heartbreak, kindness, and compassion. It truly moves you to see how unthinkable and uncontrollable anger manifests itself and how a tragedy of this magnitude can bring out the very best of mankind. Everyone should visit this Museum and Memorial. The Oklahoma City Memorial is ranked #1 of 119 things to do in Oklahoma City, according to TripAdvisor Travelers as of April 2025.

“Our community, state, and nation were forever changed on April 19, 1995. As the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum reflects on the impact of that day 30 years ago, it continues its work to bring light to darkness.” – Kari Watkins, Oklahoma City Memorial Museum President & CEO