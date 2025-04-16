City of Justin looking for resident input via survey

The City of Justin is inviting residents to participate in its 2025 Resident Survey, an initiative aimed at gathering community feedback to help guide the city’s future planning and development.

City officials are encouraging all residents—whether longtime community members or new arrivals—to take part in the survey and share their thoughts on local priorities, services, and quality of life. The survey provides an opportunity for residents to voice their ideas, concerns, and suggestions directly to city leadership.

“This survey is your chance to share your thoughts, ideas, and concerns about life in Justin,” the city stated in an announcement. “Your feedback will help us better understand what matters most to our residents and guide us in making important decisions for our city’s growth and development.”

City leaders emphasized that resident input will play a vital role in shaping policies, allocating resources, and identifying opportunities to enhance community life.

The city is urging residents not to miss the opportunity to contribute. “Together, we can continue to make Justin a vibrant, inclusive, and thriving place to call home,” officials said.

Click here to complete the survey: https://surveys.questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?tt=GzL4iexWzq0ECHrPeIW9eQ%3D%3D&Type=Web