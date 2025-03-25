Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

On February 15, Fire Station 513 – located on Copper Canyon Rd in Lantana – added an ambulance to better serve and protect our community. This important addition means faster, more efficient emergency responses and continues to ensure that your loved ones get the care they need when it matters most.

Denton County ESD now has three total ambulances, with one strategically located at each of our stations across our district. This increases availability and decreases response time for all of our citizens. Continuing to provide emergency medical services to our community as well as increasing coverage through the addition of an ambulance are just a few of the things that have been made possible by the support of our citizens. It has already saved lives.

I would like to thank our community for making this possible! We look forward to inviting everyone to see the new ambulance soon! In the meantime, please give these incredible Firefighter/Paramedics and EMTs a wave when you see them out and about.

On February 27, we also invited our community stakeholders to join us in a Groundbreaking Ceremony for our newest Fire Station 512, located at I-35W and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in the town of Northlake. Station 512 is scheduled to open late summer. This fire station represents a significant milestone, not only for Denton County ESD and for the town of Northlake, but for every resident and business in each of the towns and communities we serve. Together, we’re creating a safer and stronger community for all.

For the month of January, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to 327 calls, with 58% being medical related and 42% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:11 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.