Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 16, a woman reported that she received a phone call from a man claiming to be with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, saying the woman had two unpaid citations totaling $1,850. The victim made the payment before realizing it was a fraudulent call.

On Jan. 16, a woman reported that her vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex parking lot in the 3100 block of Broadway Drive.

On Jan. 31, a man reported that he received an email he thought was from Coinbase notifying him of suspicious changes to his account, and he was instructed to click on a link and call a phone number, which he did. He ultimately lost $95,000 in bitcoin to an unknown suspect.

On Feb. 6, a tractor-trailer with more than $97,000 worth of TVs was taken from a loading dock in the 600 block of Enterprise Drive. The trailer and cargo were recovered in DeSoto, and the truck was recovered in Dallas.

On Feb. 13, a resident in the 1500 block of Fuqua Drive reported that the vehicle he rented was stolen from his driveway with his driver’s license inside.