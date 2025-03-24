Development north of Argyle to hold neighborhood meeting, public hearing

Developers are eyeing 195 acres of land southeast of of I-35W and Corbin Road in Denton, about five miles north of Argyle, to put new apartments up.

McAdams, a company that works in design, engineering, landscaping and more, is requesting the land be rezoned from ‘Residential 2’ to a mixed-use neighborhood on behalf of the property owner, 195 Denton Partners, LLC.

‘Residential 2’ zoning in Denton refers to single-family homes and neighborhoods with walkability and access to parks.

Mixed-use neighborhoods refer to areas with varying densities of residences, including apartments, retail space, office space, commercial space and restaurants.

The applicant will host a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at the Denton South Branch Library.

On Wednesday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m., the Denton City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold an in-person public hearing to consider making a recommendation to the City Council.

The P&Z hearing will take place at Denton City Hall at 215 E McKinney St. in the City Council Chambers.