Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 19, Marcus High School students reported receiving multiple threats during a FaceTime call after a physical fight at school. During the call, an unknown suspect displayed a gun.

On Dec. 23, a boy reported that he sent a picture of his genitals via Snapchat to a female he met on TikTok. The suspect then said she would release the picture if he didn’t send money. Detectives are working to confirm the suspect’s identity.

On Dec. 31, Bath and Body Works employees reported that two women filled their baskets with about $1,200 worth of candles and fled the store. Detectives are working to sniff out the suspects.

On Jan. 31, a shooting involving two teens occurred around 7 p.m. in the LA Fitness parking lot. The suspect, a 16-year-old from Corinth, fled in a truck but was later identified and taken into custody without incident, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. During the investigation, police found suspected narcotics and three handguns. More charges were pending.