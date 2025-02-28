Flower Mound teen puts up a good fight at world championships

When the words “Chuncheon 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships” were projected onto the ceiling of the arena where Jaycee Bassett found herself in October of last year, she was overcome with feelings of happiness, appreciation, and pride.

“It was my first time ever competing at a World Championship and the experience was absolutely surreal,” Bassett said. “I had the most amazing time training and exploring with my teammates, coach, and family.”

The Flower Mound teen traveled to Chuncheon, South Korea in the fall to compete in the Junior Taekwondo World Championships, which is the most important junior event in the world.

Bassett, 17, defeated athletes from Tunisia, Hong Kong, Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Spain to make it to the finals, but came up just short in the championship match and claimed the Silver medal.

“If I’m being 100 percent honest, I am very proud of how I performed, but I think I could’ve done better,” Bassett said. “Considering it was my first tournament of that caliber, I am happy with my performance under all of the pressure I was faced with.

“But, if I could go back and do it all again, I would tell myself to forget about everybody else. I think I was too focused on trying to please other people, rather than competing for myself.”

The Bassets made the most of their experience following the tournament as well, spending some time in their host country and experiencing the culture and customs.

“Visiting South Korea was such a unique experience and was definitely my favorite trip I’ve taken so far,” Bassett said. “After competing in Chuncheon, my family stayed in Seoul and we got to explore the city, shop, and learn a lot about the culture. South Korea is such a beautiful country. The city’s ambiance is unmatched, the scenery is beautiful, and the people are very kind and welcoming.”

Bassett has competed internationally for two years in such countries as the Netherlands, Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Canada, and Romania.

While it would become a great passion for the Flower Mound teen, competing in a martial arts was not always on Bassett’s radar—not even close.

“Since I was little, I have always been extremely competitive,” Bassett said. “I used to play every sport you could think of: soccer, basketball, volleyball, track, swimming, and cross country. But for me, playing on a team was a little difficult. The girls on my team didn’t always have the same drive to win as I did, and I would get really frustrated.

“This frustration caused me to lose my passion for team sports and eventually quit. After about a year of not playing any sports, my dad asked me if I would want to join Taekwondo. I told him no, and begged him to not make me take a class. After a lot of disagreement, I agreed (forcefully) to go. As much as I didn’t want to admit it, I fell in love with the sport immediately and the rest was history.”

Bassett has been training for the last seven years and said what initially drew her to Taekwondo after her initial reluctance was the individual nature of the sport.

“I think what appealed to me in the beginning was the fact that everything that happens in a fight all depends on me and my decisions,” Bassett said. “There is nobody else to blame, so whatever happens, win or lose, is all on me.”

Bassett trains three times a day, including two Taekwondo sessions and a weight-lifting session and is a first-degree black belt in the sport.

Injuries provide a frequent challenge, as Bassett has suffered sprains, four broken fingers and a dislocated knee in her career.

“In 2022, I took a kick to my knee that caused me to lose feeling and control of my right leg below my knee for six months,” Bassett said. “I was diagnosed with Perineal Nerve Palsy, which is a form of paralysis (aka foot drop). I went through lots of treatment, and luckily I was able to come back about eight months after the initial injury.”

Bassett attends school online, counts baking among her hobbies and trains at NTA Taekwondo.

The Flower Mound teen said the reaction she received following the event from her coaches and teammates was overwhelming.

“I think my coaches and teammates were all very proud of my performance,” Bassett said. “I am the first-ever world medalist from my Taekwondo school, so I think they were all really happy for me. I was sent tons of messages and I was greeted with lots of congratulations when I returned home.”