Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 10 around 12:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer worth $150,000 was stolen from the 700 block of Lakeside Parkway. It was later recovered in Dallas.

On the morning of Nov. 10, a man reported that his Dodge Charger worth $31,000 was stolen from the 2200 block of Zenith Avenue. There was broken windshield glass on the ground where the car had been parked. It was later recovered in Kaufman County and a suspect was arrested.

On Nov. 21 at 2:38 p.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old man through his open car window and preventing him from leaving in the 6000 block of Morriss Road. When the victim exited his vehicle to defend himself, the suspect reportedly attempted to run him over.

On Dec. 7 at 7:45 p.m., a 51-year-old man was pulled over for driving without his headlights on in the 1200 block of Timber Creek. The man showed signs of intoxication and refused sobriety tests and a blood draw. He became verbally and physically aggressive, and had to be restrained by three officers at the hospital. He was charged with DWI, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

On Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m., Farmers Branch police called for assistance in their pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Garland. The suspect, a 26-year-old man, was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit two separate vehicles on FM 2499 near FM 1171. The suspect, his 33-year-old female passenger and a 73-year-old woman he hit head-on were all hospitalized.

On Jan. 31, a 55-year-old Dallas woman was arrested after stealing more than $2,000 worth of sunglasses from LensCrafters. Officers located her vehicle near FM 2499 and Sagebrush and made a traffic stop. The woman was taken into custody, along with two other occupants who were arrested on outstanding warrants.